Casper Star-Tribune
Gary Stichert
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue
Casper, WY

Gary Stichert

CASPER - Gary Stichert passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2021 following a tragic accident. Born in 1951 in Manitowoc, WI, Gary, along with his brothers and his favorite sister, roamed the river bottoms near their childhood home in search of muddy adventures and trophy carp fishing.

Gary graduated from Lincoln High, attended community college, and began his forty-year career in industrial fabrication at Manitowoc Crane. In 1974, he moved his young family west to Pocatello, Idaho with Bucyrus Erie and then to Casper in 1984 to work as the quality assurance manager at WOTCOestech, retiring in 2017.

Gary's passions were boating, fishing, hunting, rambling the back roads of Wyoming, fishing in Alaska, and riding motorcycles among a broad circle of friends. He was a creative prankster, generous to some, extraordinarily thrifty with others, often all at the same time. Gary could always be counted on to help a friend in need and he will be missed by many.

Gary leaves behind wife, Nancy Burcar Stichert; sons, Neil (Samia) of Juneau, AK, Mark (Elise) of Kodiak, AK; step-daughters, Shayla (Phoenix) and Stephanie (Denver); four granddaughters in Alaska; sister, Pam Gloeckler (Jeff) of Green Bay, WI; and brothers, Jeff (Florida), Randy (Cindy) of Manitowoc, WI, and Robert of Milwaukee, WI.

Gary never met a dog he didn't like and his pal Cooper was his loyal friend at the very end. Donations can be made to the Casper Humane Society in memoriam.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Bustard's Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.

The family requests that unvaccinated attendees wear a mask during services to respect the health of others.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
WY
Funeral services provided by:
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy we are in shock!! We only heard about it yesterday or we would have come to the memorial! So very sorry!
Sally Magnuson
Friend
June 15, 2021
Nancy, I am so very sorry! Gary will be missed- the ultimate jokester! I am here if you need to talk or cry.
Michelle Gibbs
Friend
June 2, 2021
