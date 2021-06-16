Menu
George Walter Tucker
FUNERAL HOME
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue
Casper, WY

George Walter Tucker

CASPER - Another child of God has been called back home to Him. George Walter Tucker, 65, of Casper, WY passed away unexpectedly June 13, 2021.

He was a man who truly loved and cared for everyone he met and was devoted to bringing the love of Jesus to all through friendship and service to others. He loved spending time with family and friends, coaching his daughters' teams and participating in sports and outdoor adventures.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Cathleen Tucker; daughters, Jennifer and Andrea Tucker; sisters, Bonnie Miller, Linda Gordon, and Anne Dick; and many precious brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Viewing will be Thursday, June 17 from 5-7 p.m. Vigil will follow at 7 p.m. at Bustards Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 18, at 11a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

You can help George's giving spirit live on by supporting the St. Anthony's Tri-Parish School, St. Anthony's MKB Building Fund, or Holy Cross Food Bank.

Condolences can be left at bustardcares.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue, Casper, WY
Jun
17
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue, Casper, WY
Jun
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
WY
Funeral services provided by:
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cathleen, so sorry for your loss.
Nancy Beegles
Friend
June 18, 2021
We are very sorry to hear this news and for your family's loss. We always enjoyed our visits with George. He was a very kind soul and truely "one of the good guys".
Joe and Sandy Farley
Friend
June 16, 2021
very sorry to hear about george. You have our deepest sympathy
rusty and martha anderson
Friend
June 16, 2021
My God, what a shock for all, and for us, your neighbors. We will miss our greetings and conversations over the fence. He was a great man and we are so sorry.
Steve and Nancy Johnson
June 16, 2021
Cathleen and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed George's fun spirit, ever since we met in the days of youth soccer. I am living in central Texas now, and will not be able to make any services, but know that my prayers are with you all. George was a gentle man, an intelligent person, and so caring! This is such a shock for me and everyone who knew him. Just know his love for Christ will prevail. We will all get to see him again someday.
Jim Meador
Friend
June 16, 2021
Such a kind man
Ann Rochelle
Friend
June 16, 2021
