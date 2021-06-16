George Walter Tucker

CASPER - Another child of God has been called back home to Him. George Walter Tucker, 65, of Casper, WY passed away unexpectedly June 13, 2021.

He was a man who truly loved and cared for everyone he met and was devoted to bringing the love of Jesus to all through friendship and service to others. He loved spending time with family and friends, coaching his daughters' teams and participating in sports and outdoor adventures.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Cathleen Tucker; daughters, Jennifer and Andrea Tucker; sisters, Bonnie Miller, Linda Gordon, and Anne Dick; and many precious brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Viewing will be Thursday, June 17 from 5-7 p.m. Vigil will follow at 7 p.m. at Bustards Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 18, at 11a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

You can help George's giving spirit live on by supporting the St. Anthony's Tri-Parish School, St. Anthony's MKB Building Fund, or Holy Cross Food Bank.

Condolences can be left at bustardcares.com.