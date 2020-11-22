George Victor Trojan

CASPER - George Trojan, a remarkable man. Born in Poland in the late 1920s, George lived through the German/Nazi invasion of his hometown in Lwow, Poland. When in his early teens he survived the Russian invasion only to be caught up in the next German/Nazi takeover of that territory. It was America's good fortune that after he was conscripted into forced labor by the Germans, George managed to escape with a friend and they were rescued by the US troops in Germany. One of the US Army NCOs sponsored George to come to the US post war. Upon arriving in the US he stayed with his sponsor's family in Pittsburgh, PA, however, not liking the area, he decided to join the Army and while serving, attended night school and graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, DC. During that time, he met his wife, Genie, and they recently celebrated 58 years together.

At age 91 he penned a well received memoire entitled "Too Young for the Times" which was an account of his and his families struggles with the invasive dictatorship Nazi regime during WWII.

After serving in the regular Army as a Green Beret for several years, he stayed in the Army Reserves (Green Berets) and retired after 22 years. George went to work for Ingersoll-Rand Construction & Mining Group in the Washington DC area and because of his international perspective, was sent to Saudi Arabia; following that tour, spent time in New Jersey then finally was sent to his "true home," Casper, WY.

George was a longtime member of the Casper Country Club and enjoyed the companionship of many. In the last year of his life, he was a "star" on the seniors' water volleyball team at Lifetime Health & Fitness and bowled with his golf friends on the days of wind and snow on the golf course.

George leaves a loving family including his wife, Genie; daughter, Amy of Albuquerque, NM; son, Allan of North Carolina; and stepson, Glenn Whitt of Big Water, Utah. He also leaves his wonderful neighbors and other friends from Casper, Poland and around the world. He loved the United States of America; although born in Poland he was proud to say "I am an American of Polish descent."

George passed away from complications of Covid-19 on November 17, 2020 and would want everyone to take this disease seriously: wear a mask, wash your hands and please, practice responsible social distancing.

A memorial service will be held at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery on Monday, November 30th at 10am.