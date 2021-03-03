Gerald L. "Jerry" Allen

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jerry passed away February 2, 2021. He was born in Oklahoma City, OK on October 5, 1934: father Arthur L. Allen, mother Thelma L. Piatt. Jerry graduated Southeast High School, OKC; graduated University of Oklahoma 1959; member Delta Sigma Phi.

Jerry was a veteran of the US Air Force 28th BW Strategic Air Command, Vietnam War. Most of his career he was a navigator bombardier on a B-52 and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Force Commendation Medal, and numerous other medals for completing more than 250 missions. He later was the Director of Intelligence and Air Ops Officer at Ellsworth AFB until his retirement in 1980 as a Lt. Colonel. He was a member of the Military Officers of America Association, 4thACCS, VA, Pheasants Forever and Black Hills Flyfishers.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Linda K. Bradley; children, Mark Allen, Megan Allen Stone, Andrea (Patrick) Gonzales Oceanside, CA, and Lisa Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Molly Stone, Sarah Stone, Ariana, Aidan, Alex, Patrick Jr. (Ashley and great-granddaughter, Addilyn Gonzales), California; sister, Carolyn (Jim) Jones; nephews, Chuck Harris, Curt Harris (Molly and grandnephew Boston) Oklahoma City; brothers-in-law, Jack C. Bradley, and Bob Martin; niece and nephews; and mother-in-law, Lola Bradley.

He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Sharon; son, Joseph; grandson, Ben Stone; two stepsons; father-in-law, Jack C. Bradley, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Lolly Martin.

Jerry loved the outdoors-hunting, fly fishing, Bluewater fishing, skiing, living in the Black Hills along Rapid Creek. He and Linda enjoyed dancing and were members of 39 Dance Club, attending the BH Symphony, traveling. He was a wonderful husband, best friend and loved from the minute he and Linda met. Their life together for over 40 years was an adventure full of family, friends and a love story of joy being together. Jerry is so missed and he will be remembered with love and appreciation for sharing his love and life.

He will rest in the Black Hills and the Black Hills National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2021.

Memorials are for Pheasants Forever, BH Flyfishing and S.D. Youth Hunting Adventures.