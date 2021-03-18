Menu
Gordon Ruark

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -Gordon Ruark, 66, Pierre, passed away on February 24, 2021, due to complications from congestive heart failure.

Gordon is survived by his daughter, Ciciley Ruark Basse and four grandchildren, Jayci, Jessen, Dallon, and Dayton of Thermopolis, WY; two sisters, Robin Ruark Brothers of Knoxville, TN, and Margo Ruark of Berwyn, IL; Hillary Fries McCelland of Rio Rancho, NM; as well as cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Senior Center Pierre Senior Center, 401 West Pleasant Drive, Pierre, SD 57501, Monday, March 22, with the memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service is planned later in Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Oahe Habitat for Humanity, https://www.oahehabitat.org/.

Online condolences may be left at www.harrisburgchapel.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
5:30p.m.
Senior Center Pierre Senior Center
401 West Pleasant Drive, Pierre, SD
Mar
22
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Senior Center Pierre Senior Center
401 West Pleasant Drive, Pierre, SD
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gordon was a very special person He was always willing to help people in need and people he loved. We went to dinner with him after his moms service and just like his mom he paid the bill. We willl miss him. Let us know about the service in Wyoming as I hope we can make it . Love you all and Gods blessing
Gloria and Alvin Rochhart
March 20, 2021
