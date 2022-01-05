Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Homero Gutierrez Galvan
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Homero Gutierrez Galvan

CASPER - Homero Gutierrez Galvan, 89, passed away on December 13, 2021 in Casper with his wife by his side. He moved to Casper in 2019 to be closer to family, after living the previous 48 years in Colorado Springs Colorado.

He was born May 3, 1932 to Joe and Elodia Galvan in Harlingen, Texas. The eighth of nine children he left the "Rio Grande Valley" to join the Air Force at age 17. While stationed in England he met a Welsh girl, Lorna Duggan, at a dance. They married in London in 1954 and together traveled the world until his last assignment at the USAF Academy, Colorado.

Above all else, Homero was a family man and had three daughters: Anita (Matthew Dodds), Linda (Chris Erskine), and Sandra (the late Jim Hathaway). He was a beloved grandfather to nine and a great-grandfather to four.

Humble and kind, he was an active man who loved fishing, racquetball, volleyball, and hand ball. Much to the chagrin of his family, he could beat his adult children, nieces and nephews at most sports. He enjoyed tying flies for fishing, creating many beautiful stained glass windows, gardening, and watching his family grow. He was always eager to lend a hand to those around him and his sweet tooth was legendary.

The world would be a wonderful place if all dads were as kind and good as ours.

A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2022.



Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so saddened to hear of Homero´s passing. He and Lorna both were so wonderful to us when we lived next door to them. We always looked forward to news from Lorna every Christmas.
Will & Janice Schultz
Friend
March 19, 2022
The Buckley SFB military Retiree Activities Office (RAO) would like to offer our sincere condolences and our gratitude for Mr. Galvan's service to our country in the Air Force. If he retired from the military, and you would like help with any matters related to casualty assistance, Defense Finance & Accounting Service, Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP), Veterans Affairs (VA), etc., you can contact our office on Buckley SFB at 720-847-6693. The RAO is staffed by volunteers, all military retirees themselves, and our sole purpose is to provide assistance to any military retirees and surviving spouses/family members with anything related to their military service and/or benefits, in particular during difficult times such as this. We are deeply sorry for your loss. Steve Young Lt Col, USAF, Ret Director, Buckley SFB RAO
Steve Young
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results