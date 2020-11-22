Menu
Search
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Howard Elbert "Mac" McIntyre

Howard Elbert "Mac" McIntyre

CASPER - Howard Elbert "Mac" McIntyre passed away on November 18, 2020, in Casper, Wyoming. He was born on December 2, 1925 to Howard and Harriet (Baker) McIntyre of Tempe, Oklahoma. He grew up during the Great Depression. He later joined the Navy and served during WWII. On June 24, 1947 he married the love of his life Peggy Jane "PJ" Lindsay. Together they traveled all over the United States and overseas.

On June 24, 1951, their fourth wedding anniversary they welcomed their son Michael Lane McIntyre. Two years later Mac started his successful business D & M Radiator. He moved his family from Texas to Casper, Wyoming. Mac lived his life to the fullest.

He enjoyed his winters at a cabin on Casper Mountain, an "A"- frame cabin off of the Boysen Reservoir; Shoshoni, Wyoming. He loved to snowmobile, water ski and fish with his family and close friends. When he got on the dance floor with Peggy, they were amazing.

After retirement, he bought a house in Yuma, Arizona where he and Peggy would spend their winters. He was a boy scout, Mason, and Shriner. Mac was a very "tall" short man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard McIntyre, Harriet (Baker) McIntyre Sammons; his beloved wife, Peggy "PJ"; his brother, John Harlow "Johnny" Sammons; and his sister, Betty Lea Hayes.

He is survived by his son, Michael ("Sam") McIntyre; his sister, Eileen (Harland) Tidwell; four grandchildren, Tonia Anderson, Howard (Kari) McIntyre, Leoma (Ron) Brehmer, and Cindy (Jesse) Gregory; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Evansville WY.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Mack and Peggy were both very special people. We always enjoyed seeing them at the lake and in Casper. Mack and Jim took Megan and Aaron fishing and they both have great memories fishing with Mack. We love them both. Sending prayers for healing and strength and comfort to Leoma and family.
Scott and Pauline Stubberud, Aaron and Mary, Megan and Aurora
November 22, 2020