Howard Elbert "Mac" McIntyre

CASPER - Howard Elbert "Mac" McIntyre passed away on November 18, 2020, in Casper, Wyoming. He was born on December 2, 1925 to Howard and Harriet (Baker) McIntyre of Tempe, Oklahoma. He grew up during the Great Depression. He later joined the Navy and served during WWII. On June 24, 1947 he married the love of his life Peggy Jane "PJ" Lindsay. Together they traveled all over the United States and overseas.

On June 24, 1951, their fourth wedding anniversary they welcomed their son Michael Lane McIntyre. Two years later Mac started his successful business D & M Radiator. He moved his family from Texas to Casper, Wyoming. Mac lived his life to the fullest.

He enjoyed his winters at a cabin on Casper Mountain, an "A"- frame cabin off of the Boysen Reservoir; Shoshoni, Wyoming. He loved to snowmobile, water ski and fish with his family and close friends. When he got on the dance floor with Peggy, they were amazing.

After retirement, he bought a house in Yuma, Arizona where he and Peggy would spend their winters. He was a boy scout, Mason, and Shriner. Mac was a very "tall" short man.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard McIntyre, Harriet (Baker) McIntyre Sammons; his beloved wife, Peggy "PJ"; his brother, John Harlow "Johnny" Sammons; and his sister, Betty Lea Hayes.

He is survived by his son, Michael ("Sam") McIntyre; his sister, Eileen (Harland) Tidwell; four grandchildren, Tonia Anderson, Howard (Kari) McIntyre, Leoma (Ron) Brehmer, and Cindy (Jesse) Gregory; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery in Evansville WY.