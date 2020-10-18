Hugh E. "Hughie" Penton

CASPER - Hugh Penton went home to the Lord and his wife on October 7, 2020 at 85 years old. He was born in Forestburg, TX on February 25, 1935 to Joe and Nora (McNeely) Penton. He was the youngest of three brothers and one sister. When he was five, his family moved to Pinedale, WY. They later moved to Casper, WY.

Hugh joined the marines in 1953 at the age of 18. He served in the Korean War until the peace papers were signed and the war ended. He returned and was an M.P. until his discharge in 1961.

He met his wife and was married on April 19, 1958. They have two children that brought great joy to their lives. Hugh loved to spend time in the great outdoors fishing and camping.

Hugh received a degree in auto mechanics through the GI bill. He worked in the electricians union for 50 years first as a Highwire man, then in power plants.

Hugh carried on the tradition of camping and fishing with his granddaughters while traveling with them during the summers when they were young. Hugh was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1992 but recovered through God's grace. Later in life Hugh enjoyed watching his five great-grandchildren grow up and enjoy life.

Hugh was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Sharon (Helzer) Penton; his three brothers and one sister; and his mom, dad and stepdad.

Hugh is survived by his children, Ty (Sheri) Penton, and Liz Penton; his grandchildren, Brandi (Justin) Kofoid, and Chelsey (Randy) Eldridge; and his great-grandchildren, Dakota and Jordian Kofoid, and Adeline, Annabell and Patrick Eldridge.

Memorial services will be held at Faith Bible Chapel, 504 N. Forest Dr., in Casper on October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m.