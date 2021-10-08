Ila Jeanne McGee

CASPER - Ila Jeanne McGee of Casper died Monday, October 4, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Jeanne was born in Drumright, Oklahoma on April 17, 1932 to Milton and Ila Fry. On August 12, 1948 she married Ed McGee in Guthrie Oklahoma. They moved to Casper in 1963. They had five children: Ed McGee Jr. (Debbie), Lorna Duncan, Bob McGee, Donnie McGee and Lori Holbrook (Ralph).

Jeanne enjoyed painting in any format with all media as well as working in her garden. She was active in her church, Boyd Avenue Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing solos and in the choir. What she enjoyed most was her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Sr.; her parents; son, Donnie; daughter-in-law, Kim McGee; brother, John Dean Fry; and one great-grandchild, Elijah Jenkins.

Surviving in addition to her four children are thirteen grandchildren, forty-seven great-grandchildren and three with a fourth on the way great, great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to Central Wyoming Hospice.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Boyd Avenue Baptist Church at 11:00 AM.