LANDER - Ileta Dutson Lewis died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Casper. A public viewing will be from 1 to 1:45 pm. prior to the service. Interment will be held at a later date in Ririe, Idaho.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions Casper Chapel