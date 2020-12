MANVILLE - Jack Butler, 74, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Denver, Colo. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Guernsey. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in the Lusk Cemetery with military honors.

Pier Funeral Home