Jack Franklin Young

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - Jack Franklin Young, our Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Legacy House in South Jordan, Utah and returned home to be with his sweet wife, Beverly Anne Fisher who preceded him in death on August 1, 2003. Jack was born in Omaha, Nebraska on August 21, 1929 to Frank Earl Young and Mary Ruth Morton. Jack spent his childhood in Omaha and was the second of two children. His older brother, William, passed away November 19, 1948.

From a young age Jack loved nature and was actively involved in Boy Scouts. Growing up during WWII he was also part of the ROTC program at Benson High School. When he graduated from high school he chose to attend Utah State Agricultural College in Logan, Utah where he met Beverly and together they decided that they wanted to share their lives by each other's side. He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he and Beverly were married in the Logan Temple on May 26, 1950.

After graduation from college, Jack and Beverly headed east to Omaha, Nebraska where Jack had taken a position with the United States Department of Agriculture as a Soil Scientist. Jack and Beverly lived in Omaha and Creighton, Nebraska where their first three daughters Patti Lee, Jackie Ann, and Terri Lyn were born. After a transfer to Chadron in western Nebraska, two more children, Cristi Jo, and Bruce Franklin joined the growing family.

Jack and Beverly served in the church in this area, Jack as Branch President and Beverly helping with Primary and Relief Society which was held in their home. During those years there were many day trips to South Dakota to the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore. Jack and Bev taught their little family to love the great outdoors as much as they did and many fond memories were made during those years.

In 1960 Jack accepted a transfer to Riverton, Wyoming so the family moved west. Two more girls, Peggi Jeen and Nanci Kae joined the family. Jack took the family on many hikes in the mountains of Wyoming and the family loved days spent in Sinks Canyon and long day trips to Yellowstone National Park. Jack and his son, Bruce, also, had many fishing trips during those years visiting mountain lakes and enjoying the beauty of Wyoming's untouched landscape.

In 1974 the family moved again, to Casper, Wyoming. During the years in Casper many grandchildren joined the family and there were many hikes and picnics on Casper Mountain. Jack and Beverly were regularly on the road between Casper and Utah to visit grandkids.

After all the children were married and left home Jack retired and he and Beverly served a mission from 1988-1990 in the Detroit Michigan Mission. Upon returning from their mission they packed up and moved one more time, to Draper, Utah. Jack and Beverly loved working in their yard and loved spending time there. Jack also kept busy working as a tour guide at the Utah State Capital and serving with Beverly at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building as hosts. Jack served on the Draper City Planning Commission for several years, also. Jack and Bev hiked all over Southern Utah, Cross-Country skied and traveled many places all over the world. They loved spending time with family and served in their wards wherever they were asked. They made so many memories and built a wonderful life. When Beverly died suddenly in 2003, Jack was devastated but was not done living and had many more years and adventures ahead of him.

He met and married Lynnette Wallace on December 26, 2004 and they were able to travel and enjoy their time together. Jack taught us all to love this earth and that families are the most important treasure that you can gain in this life. Thanks for working so hard to take care of a large family and teaching us so many important lessons.

Jack is survived by his wife, Lynnette Wallace Young, South Jordan, UT; his daughters and son, Patti Lamb (David) Sandy, UT, Jackie Jenkins (David) South Jordan, UT, Terri Carter (Mike) South Jordan, UT, Cristi Johnson (Wayne) Iowa City, IA, Bruce Young (Cheryl) Westminster, CO, Peggi Hopkins (Steve) Casper, WY, Nanci Madsen (Steve) Casper, WY; 23 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Legacy House and Jack's Hospice Nurses, Veronica, Hannah, and Kiersten for all of their care and all others who have shown love and concern for him.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home at 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. and burial will be in the South Jordan City Cemetery. A webcast will be made available for those who cannot attend.

Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.