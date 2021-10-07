Jack Adolph Romanek

CASPER - Jack Adolph Romanek, age 94, departed this life on September 30, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming.

A Celebration of Life for both Jack and his wife Margaret will be held at a later date.

Dad was born at home on October 13, 1926 in Mt. Vernon, South Dakota. He grew up in the Edgemont and Deadwood areas of South Dakota and graduated from Deadwood High School. He heeded the call of WWII and enlisted in the Navy in 1944 for two years.

Dad married Margaret Kirby in 1951 in Igloo, SD. Their new life together was busy as Dad worked on getting his Bachelors' and Masters' degrees from Chadron State Teacher's College. How he ever convinced his exceedingly smart wife with their three small children to move with him seven times in eight years continues to baffle his family. In 1965 he moved the family one last time from Wauneta, NE to Casper, WY.

He was hired as the Student Union Center Director at Casper College. He loved his position there and somehow found time to also teach an Orienteering class, all the while making an abundance of lifelong friends.

Dad's interests and hobbies were diverse and abundant. He played the trumpet, ukulele, harmonica and his homemade washtub bass. He could fly a plane, shoe and ride a horse, water and snow ski, and hike lofty mountains. But his biggest passion was fishing in Canada with his best friend Gail Zimmerman. Mom often said that she never saw a picture of Dad without a fish in it.

He was a very generous and thoughtful man, always concerned about the needs of family and friends.

Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and son, Tim.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kimberly Gay (Brad) of Casper; his son, Todd (Susanna) of Greeley, CO; and four grandchildren, Will Gay, Zane, Lance and Lydia Romanek.