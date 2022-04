DOUGLAS - James Dylan Bromley, 28, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Douglas. A funeral service will be held for at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Saint James Catholic Church with Father Andrew Duncan and Father Lucas Kazimiro Simango officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Bromley Family Cemetery near Bill.

Gorman Funeral Home-Converse Chapel