James Olynn "J.O." Gravitt

CASPER - James Olynn "J.O." Gravitt, 100, of Casper, Wyoming died Sunday, September 19, 2021. J.O. was born on November 23, 1920 in Catoosa, OK to Luther and Metta Gravitt. He proudly served in the Navy during WWII on the destroyer USS Nicholas as a Machinist Mate in the engine room.

J.O. was a longtime member of the VFW Post #10677 in Casper. He was a proud-proud American and supported Hillsdale College in Michigan among other charities such as the NRA and the Republican Party.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen Gravitt of 30 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Becky Peterson and a host of family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Oregon Trail State Veteran's Cemetery with a reception to follow at the VFW Casper Mustang Post.

