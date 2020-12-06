James L. "Joe" Berry, Jr.

CASPER - James L. "Joe" Berry, Jr. went to meet the Lord in the early morning hours on November 20, 2020. Joe had been in ill health for several years. Joe was born on November 27, 1936 in Boise, Idaho, to James and Annabelle Berry.

Joe came back to Casper after the loss of his second wife Marlene Berry in 1990 and to take care of his aging parents, in 1991.

Joe met Brenda Lee Black at Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters and they were married in Reno, Nevada on February 20, 1993 and until his death.

Joe attended Park and NCHS schools in Casper. He attended the University of Wyoming and continued his education in Forest Grove, Oregon where he became a doctor of Optometry. Joe then enlisted in the Army as an officer and was honorably discharged three years and 15 days later as a Captain. Joe then practiced his trade in Portland, Oregon until he returned to Casper. Joe worked for Lou Taubert Ranch Outfitters for 21 years until his eye sight became a problem for him. This was hard for him as he was no longer able to drive and this left him not being able to be around people, which he loved.

Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Annabell; his father, James; his stepson, Shawn Kevin Ramsey; and cousins.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 10th at Bustards & Jacoby Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Following the service military honors will be accorded at Highland Cemetery. COVID restrictions are being followed.

Donations in his memory can be sent to the Salvation Army.