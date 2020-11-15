Menu
James Martin "Jim" Schofield

CASPER - James Martin "Jim" Schofield, 59, passed away from natural causes on November 8, 2020 at home in Casper, WY. James was born in Kadoka, SD on September 22, 1961, son of Martin and Edith Schofield.

James was a caretaker. He gave so much of himself, sometimes more than he had in him to give. He never faltered; he stepped up for the ones he cared about over and again. He lived for his family and he treasured his loved ones. James loved big, he laughed hard and he made the world a better place.

He is survived and tremendously admired by his three children, Joshua Schofield (Celia), Sarah Erickson (Jacob), and Elizabeth Willard (Jerron); his seven grandchildren, Anthony, Brian, Jonah, Quincee, Rebekah, Jerron Jr, and Joshie, and two more on the way. James is also survived by his loving mother, Edith Schofield; and his siblings, Marvin Schofield and Brenda Balben.

James was preceded in death by his father, Martin Schofield; his brother, George Schofield; and his sister, Suzanne Schofield.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
