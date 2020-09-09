James Richard "JR" Schrock

REDMOND, Ore. - James Richard "JR" Schrock, 73, of Redmond, Oregon died Wednesday, August 26. He was born on July 6, 1947 in Thermopolis, Wyoming to Richard and Betty Schrock.

JR grew up attending Casper schools and graduated from NCHS in 1965. He joined the Army shortly after graduation and served in South Viet Nam from 1966 to 1967 with the 1st Cavalry Division. During his 18 months in country he was stationed at An Khe and Vung Tau. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, the Air Medal and the Purple Heart.

He was employed by Casper Rig Company and New Horizons Communications in Redmond, Oregon.

He is survived by his former wife, Debbie Gaynor, of Redmond; their son, Josh, of Berkeley, California; brother, Heyward (LaDonna) of Cheyenne; sister, Karen Erwin of Thermopolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place in Redmond. No service will be held.