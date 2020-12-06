James Robert "Jim" Moore

CASPER - James Robert Moore, 76 passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at home with his wife Beth, son Jim, and daughter Mari Beth by his side. Jim was born in Cheyenne on February 27, 1944 to Dorthy and Walter Moore and lived his entire life in Wyoming. Jim graduated from NCHS, went on to Black Hills State, and competed in wrestling and football. Jim married Beth in 1965 and they shared 55 years of married life together.

It was in 1969 that they moved to Greybull to purchase Ranger Creek Guest Ranch and operated it for 22 years. As a private business owner it allowed him the freedom to pursue his passions; camping, hunting, outfitting, campfire cook-outs, snowmobiles, and other outdoor activities. Jim had a real love of the mountains, especially the Big Horns.

One of his greatest joys was wrestling. He readily shared his love of the sport and freely gave of himself by coaching on the local level, refereeing at the national level and heading the state Wyoming amateur wrestling program for many years. Jim will be remembered for his ability to forge a connection with whomever he met, his willingness to share his expertise with eager athletes, and he will be remembered fondly as a gentle giant among a sea of wrestlers.

Jim's family was his greatest treasure. The memories made as a family meant the world to him. Whether it was a road trip across the country, hunting for Bigfoot, dancing with his grandbabies with the music turned up loud, or winning all the stuffed animals from claw machines. He had an unreal propensity for squeezing as much life out of every hour of every day that God had given him. Jim was never happier than when he was surrounded by his wife, kids, and grandkids.

He is survived by his other half, Beth; children, Mari Beth (Bill) Cogdill, and Jim (Jennifer) Moore; grandchildren, Jeremy, Brock, Tawni, Cassidy, Madison, Emma, Kellen, Grayson, Ana, and Ariel; four great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy (Brad); brothers-in-law, Sam and Robin; sister-in-law, Joan; dear friends; and extended family and beyond. He is also survived by thousands of surrogate members of his family, it didn't matter who you were or where you came from, he loved working with people, encouraging them to do their best, and helping them reach their full potential.

A celebration will be held next summer.

In lieu of flowers the family will be making a donation to Central Wyoming Hospice in Jim's name. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 3105, Mills, WY 82644.