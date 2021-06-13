Janet Lee (Baker) Armijo

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Janet Lee (Baker) Armijo passed away on June 8, 2021 at her home in Bozeman, MT. She was born on January 14, 1941, to Dr. George and Mrs. Mary Louise (Reed) Baker, in Casper, WY. She was the third of six children born to a family rich with love and laughter; something that would infuse Janet's life forever. Janet graduated from Natrona County High School in 1959 and enrolled at the University of Wyoming. Early in her college career she met Joe Armijo, and they married in the fall of 1961. Joe took a job with the Bureau of Public Roads, and they traveled the country for the next few years, living in Maine, Kentucky, New York, and places in between. They ultimately returned to Laramie, where Janet completed her BA in English. Their son, Reed was born in Red Lodge, Montana, in 1965, while Joe engineered improvements to the Beartooth Highway and Janet managed the Yodeler Motel.

They then returned to Wyoming where Joe became the City Engineer of Gillette, and their daughter, Molly was born in 1969. They then returned to Laramie where Joe completed his PhD, and Janet completed her master's in English Literature. The young family then moved to Bigfork, Montana, where Joe took a job teaching at Flathead Valley Community College, and Janet taught at Echo Lake School. As was the case wherever they traveled, they developed close friendships that would last a lifetime. Joe was offered a job with the Civil Engineering department at Montana State University in Bozeman, in 1975, and that was where they would set their roots and raise Reed and Molly.

Janet was a natural teacher but chose to remain home while her children were young. She took the lessons she learned from her mother and infused the household with love and laughter. Her children never doubted that they were her priority and the lights of her life. Memories were made; evening picnics on the Gallatin River or up Hyalite, watching her children at many, many baseball and basketball games and attending innumerable band concerts and recitals. Many evenings were spent with friends and teammates of the Karl Marks/Colombos softball team. As Molly and Reed got older, she added her name to the substitute teacher roles and soon became a mainstay at Bozeman High School. She paid her dues, and eventually earned a fulltime job as an English teacher at BHS. She became a beloved teacher and colleague, quick to fun and laughter. At every opportunity, she and Joe would find time to share their love of the outdoors with a good hike followed by a cold beer.

She retired from teaching in 2001. She and Joe returned to Bigfork, where they renovated their old home and rekindled old friendships, for more than ten years. They returned to their Bozeman home, where she and Joe enjoyed her remaining years, visiting their children and attending grandchildren's basketball and baseball games. She was an amazing cook and loved spending time in her kitchen with friends and family. She reveled in her children and grandchildren, and simply could not get enough time with all of them. She was ultimately stricken with ALS, which took a significant toll in the last year of her life. She faced it with courage and minimal complaint, as was her nature all her life.

She is survived by her husband, Joe; son, Reed and daughter-in-law, Jill (Wing) Armijo; daughter, Molly and son-in-law, Scott Ellis; grandchildren, Abbey, Gus and Luke Armijo and Joseph Ellis; brother, Robert (Bobby) Baker and sister, Elizabeth (Beth) Luers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Julie Weinrich and Mary Susan Duncan; and brother, George "Bake" Baker.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to help support victims of this relentless disease: ALS Association and Team Gleason. A Worthy Student Scholarship through Bozeman High School will be set up at a later date.

