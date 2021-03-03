Menu
Janine Bury Rauch

CASPER - On January 21, 2021 Janine B. Rauch, loving mother of four children, passed away at the age of 63. She was born August 27, 1957 in Laramie, WY.

After growing up in Laramie Janine moved to Casper, WY. She worked at the Hospital there for many years.

Janine enjoyed reading in her spare time. Other times you would find her writing her own stories or dabbling in art. And while she enjoyed many different musical artists, her favorite by far was Rush. She was a clever woman and always up for a joke or five.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Bury; her mother, Shirley Bury; and her brother, Jeffery Bury.

She is survived by her two sons, Seth and Adam; and her two daughters, Rachael and Emma.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Mar. 3, 2021.
My heartfelt condolences to the family and may she rest in peace.
Nikki Heatherington
March 5, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 4, 2021
I remember your Mom! We were Mom´s together years ago at Verda James, when you were all little and starting to school! I have not seen her in a long time though..so sorry for your loss. My sincere condolences for the loss of your mom. Ardell
Mrs Ardell Breed
March 3, 2021
