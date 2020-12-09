Jeanne Shain

CASPER - With heavy hearts, Jeanne Shain, age 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Shepherd of the Valley in Casper, WY, after a long, hard fought battle with frontotemporal dementia. Jeanne was born March 30, 1953, in Casper, WY, to Stanton and Dorothy (Reiter) Miller.

She was always patient but fun loving, even a spitfire at times. She was also very beautiful, participating in beauty contests and cheerleading when she was a teenager. Her smile will always be remembered.

Jeanne married the love of her life of 47 years, Richard Shain, on May 30, 1973.

She worked various jobs over the years in retail and in banking, but her most prized job was being a mother. Not only to her three biological and five adopted children, but to over 300 foster children! She truly loved kids and especially babies. Jeanne was very nurturing and would take care of everyone. She also loved her fur babies, had a knack for cake baking and decorating, and could not pass up a family camping trip.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Richard Shain; her mother, Dorothy Bourbon; her brother, James Miller (Trish); her sister, Judith Strozzi (Wayne); her sister-in-law, Sue Kallhoff (Kenny); her son, Tracy Houser (Devon); her daughter, Tamara Kraft (Kevin); her daughter, Babette Bartow (Nick); her daughter, Kendale Shain; her daughter, Kaitlin Reineke (Nate); her daughter, Kaylee Shain; her son, Milan Shain; her son, Isaiah Shain; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nephews that loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Stanton Miller.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to Wyoming Dementia Care in Jeanne's memory.