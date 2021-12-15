Jerry Wayne Schlager

THERMOPOLIS - Jerry Wayne Schlager, 86, died Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Hot Springs Health hospital in Thermopolis.

Born October 18, 1935 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, he was one of four children of Walter and Ann (Dorn) Schlager. The family moved from Torrington, Wyoming to Casper where Jerry graduated from high school.

On July 30, 1954 he married Betty J. Schrader in Casper. He began his work career as a farmer/rancher, then was employed by Standard Oil/Amoco Bulk Plant for thirty years. In October of 1984 the couple moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming working for Kirby Creek Land and Livestock, Wilson Hereford and Salers and later irrigating for Bruce and Heidi Thurgood.

In Casper, Jerry was a 4-H member and leader and a member of Grace Lutheran Church. After moving to Thermopolis he attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

His joys were his grandkids, fishing, hunting, watching all sports, huge Bobcat Booster fan, and attending activities at the local fairground.

He was an advocate of the Wyoming Pioneer Home long before becoming a resident of the facility.

He is survived by his sons, David (Carla), and John (Shelly), both of Thermopolis, and Paul (Tim) Anderson of Thousand Palms, CA; daughters, Vicki (Larry) Allen of Lysite, WY and Laura (Tom) Wirthlin of Casper; siblings, W. Neal Schlager of Casper and Stanley (Patty) Schlager of Washington state, and Rhonda (Lee) Sanders of Ohio state; ten grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Betty.

Memorial services will be held in the spring of 2022.

Memorials may be made to H.S. Co. Senior Citizens, P.O. 747 or the Wyoming Pioneer Home Activities Fund, 141 Pioneer Dr., both at Thermopolis, 82443.

Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages may be offered at www.mortfh.com.