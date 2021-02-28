JoAnn Brewer

STORY - Our beautiful mother and grandmother, JoAnn Brewer, age 89, crossed over to Heaven on February 20, 2021. She died at home, surrounded by family and loved ones, following a brave battle with vascular dementia and other health issues.

JoAnn was born September 15, 1931 to Carl and Madeline Williams in Crookston, Nebraska. Her family moved to Casper, Wyoming during the Great Depression when her father went to work for Texaco Oil. JoAnn graduated from Natrona County High School with the class of 1949. She also graduated from Casper Junior College, where she had the honor of being crowned that school's very first homecoming queen.

JoAnn met the love of her life, Zack Brewer, Jr., in the fifth grade at Willard Elementary School, and they began dating in high school. During her school years, she helped at Wardrobe Cleaners, which her parents owned, and after college, she worked at Richfield Oil Company. When Zack completed college, he and JoAnn married in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Army took them to Ft. Eustis, Virginia for basic training. They were transferred to Fort Riley, Kansas where JoAnn worked as a base secretary.

Upon returning to Casper, she and Zack bought Electric Service Company from his parents, and they ran that company through 1987. Zack took a job with PacifiCorp, which took them to Chehalis, Washington for several years. They retired in Story, WY where they spent many happy years with many dear friends. Zack and JoAnn were married for 59 years before Zack passed away in 2013.

JoAnn had a passion for young people and volunteered in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, church youth groups, Sunday school, and vacation Bible school. She and Zack attended First Baptist Church in Casper for many years, and later became active members of Story Community Church. She was a member of PEO Chapter AT in Casper, and stayed very connected to her sisters in PEO Chapter AM in Sheridan.

Everyone wished that JoAnn was their mom. She was loving and nurturing. She loved riding around Casper and Casper Mountain, mocha Frappuccinos, and eating Hamburger Stand corn dogs with Nathan. She had an absolute love of dachshunds, and there was always one or two with her as part of the family. She treasured her special pets, Amos, Farley and Liebe, and shared her toast with them every morning.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Rebecca (Bruce) Gurtler of Casper, WY and Scott (Amy) Brewer of Sarasota, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacquelin (Patrick) Diercks of Parrish, FL, Emma (Andy) Micenheimer of Effingham, IL, and Matthew Gurtler and Nathan Gurtler of Casper, WY; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Leeland Diercks and Ella and Zack Micenheimer gave her such joy, as well.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a brother, Carl (Bud) Williams, and a precious great-granddaughter, Erika Diercks.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer, on a date yet to be determined.

The family would appreciate donations in JoAnn's name, if desired, to one of the following: Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions, 319 So. Wilson Street, Casper, WY. 82601 or Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue, P.O. Box 333, Farson, WY 82932.

