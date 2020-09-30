Jody Lee Crabb

ALCOVA - Jody was born on December 4, 1956 in Topeka, Kansas to Jimmy Crabb and Betty Jo Watts. He grew up in Arizona, Arkansas, California, New Mexico and Wyoming. He passed away suddenly in the comfort of his home on September 24, 2020, in Alcova, Wyoming.

You may know him as Jay or Jody, but we know him as Dad, Papa, Brother, Friend. Jody was a man of his word, the hardest working man you'd ever know, so very talented in all he did. He was the best Papa in all the land. Jody was the greatest big brother you could have. He was always paving the way for his best Bud, John. He woke up every morning with a purpose and set out each day to improve upon the last.

Jody built many successful businesses through his years. He was a master welder of all sorts. He spent many years in the oilfield pipelines, trucking equipment business and many other aspects of the welding world. He was a very skilled craftsman. He spent years building and perfecting his beautiful log cabin in Alcova. He created the most beautiful metal art. The final chapter of his successful careers was with ConocoPhillips inspecting and managing the pipeline projects he once welded.

His greatest accomplishment in life, though, was his children and grandchildren. His family. He loved creating lasting memories and made sure we always knew he had our backs. Our problems were his problems. There was always a valuable lesson in our time spent with him and he loved making us laugh.

Jody was a true Wyoming man. He absolutely loved the outdoors, hunting with his son and granddaughters, fishing, boating and traveling. It gave him the greatest thrill to watch his "movie star granddaughter," Brielle, out fish him on every trip. His son, Chance, was his best friend and they were always there for each other. He was looking forward to slowing down and enjoying time with Adrienne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy; his mother, Betty Jo; son, Jack; and daughter, Kimberly.

He is survived by son, Chance Crabb; daughters, Jodie (James) Sipes, Jenifer Crabb, Jessica Crabb, and Angie Crabb; brother, John (Clara) Crabb; his grandchildren, Shelbi, Austin, Shane, Brielle, Brooklyn, and Jody; great-grandchildren, RayLynn and Leightyn; many others he claimed as his own; and mothers of his children, Jackie Murphy and Victoria Jackson. His Rudy, Lorrae Crabb. We can't forget all the many friends he made along the way.

A viewing will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00pm until the start of the Funeral Services at 3:00pm. Please dress in casual jean attire.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming or Project Healing Waters Fly-fishing.

To share a special message, visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.