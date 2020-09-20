John Charles "Jack" Babel

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. - George and Therese Babel introduced their first-born son, John Charles Babel, to the world on July 24, 1947 in Rock Springs, WY. Jack was raised in a warm-loving home and because of this, became a man with good character and morals. On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Jack joined his parents and his two brothers, Dr. Stephen Babel, and Jimmy John Babel, in heaven. He also joined his grandson, Bradly Austin Thompson. Jack grew up in a family with eight other children.

Surviving siblings are Ginny Wheatley (Rock Springs. WY), Ruth Hanks (Laramie, WY), Mark Babel (Rock Springs, WY), Patty Babel (Tucson, AZ), George Babel (Ft. Collins, CO) and Lori Druce (Rock Springs, WY).

Jack married the love of his life 51 years ago on September 6, 1967 in Medicine Bow, WY. Jack and Judy had two beautiful daughters, Anita Babel and Christy Babel-Anaya. Jack adored his girls and always made sure they knew how much he loved them. His granddaughter's, Cheyenne DeMar and Madison Thompson were his joys. When the girls were younger, Jack loved to take them to get treats and to the roller-skating rink. Cheyenne gave birth to the first boy in the family. Jack was overjoyed. He could not get enough of Andre. He was so proud of his great-grandson.

Jack received his Bachelor and Master's Degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO. He taught Special Education classes for 38 years and was a master teacher. He taught 20 years in Carlsbad, NM. He liked to teach at the high school level and many of his student's still keep in contact.

Jack was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He, along with Judy, taught religion classes to adults for over 13 years. Jack's Catholic faith was important to him. He loved to say the Rosary.

Jack loved candy, especially jellybeans. He also enjoyed beer. Judy would always tease him about only having two. He loved his phone and loved to text. He enjoyed social events but would let Judy do the talking. Jack never talked about anyone. Jack loved his Judy. He would often be seen just looking at her with adoring eyes.

In consideration of Covid-19 safety precautions, the Rosary is private. Live streaming will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 on the French website. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church, 5901 St. Josephs Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120. Interment will be at the Sunset Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner's Hospital or to St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Catholic Church.

