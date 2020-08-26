Menu
John David Dolan

CASPER - John David Dolan joined some of his family on August 22, 2020, to go fishing together on the Bois Brûle River. Mother Brûle has welcomed too many of the Dolan's Clan.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Tate Pump House, on his beloved North Platte River.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions Program, 319 S. Wilson, Casper WY 82601, or Casper College Athletics Program, 125 College Drive, Casper WY 82601.

To leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Family Funeral Home
