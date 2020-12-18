John H. Moeller

ROCK SPRINGS - John H. Moeller of Rock Springs, Wyoming, formerly of Rawlins passed away peacefully Saturday morning December 12, 2020. He was born on November 11, 1937 in Midwest, Wyoming. He married Shirley Jensen in Kimball, Nebraska September 4, 1960.

John was a hard-working man with a wonderful sense of humor. He cared deeply for his family and friends.

John is survived by his wife, Shirley; two sons, Eric and Becky of Rock Springs and Aron of Casper; four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amel and Anna K. Moeller; brothers, Amel, Jr. and Selmer; and sister, Lucille.

After cremation a life memorial will be held at a future date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 2360 Reagan Avenue #122, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Memorials in John's memory may be sent to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 1275 E. Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.

Jacoby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements with assistance from Vase Funeral Home in Rock Springs.