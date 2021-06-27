John E. Roszel

CASPER - John E. Roszel, 84, passed peacefully June 19, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center of natural causes, with his family by his side.

John was born February 7, 1937 in Bushton, Kansas to George and Etta Roszel. John was the second born of four boys. His father, George, worked in the oil and gas industry, so John grew up in various locations. Finally, he ended up in Casper. While in high school, John worked on a cattle ranch west of Casper for Archie Sandford. John competed in rodeos and rode broncs.

John later joined the Army in 1956. While stationed in Germany, he met his wife, Anna. John was honorably discharged in 1961 out of Fort Hood, Texas and moved back to Wyoming.

John went to work at Dave Johnson Power Plant in Glenrock, then transferred to Casper, becoming a lineman for Pacific Power, where he worked until his retirement.

John and Anna had three children: Silvia, Randy, and Frank. John was always active with his two sons, such as becoming a Cub Scout leader and becoming their coach when they started Little League.

In the early 70s, John joined the Natrona County Sheriff's posse; he later became president of the posse. In the mid-80s, John started to compete in the Cowboy shooting, becoming a member of SASS, where he was known as JR Dalton.

John loved the "Cowboy Way". He was very knowledgeable of Old West history, especially the "Johnson County War". He lived his life by the Code of the West.

John was a very generous man. He was always helping others; donating to Wounded Warriors, law enforcement, and helping Indian schools in Oklahoma and Montana.

There is so much more we could tell you about John, but it would take days. Hopefully this gives an idea of what kind of man he truly was.

John was preceded in death by his parents, George and Etta; wife of 55 years, Anna; brothers, George and Steve; and his daughter, Silvia.

Survivors include: Tom Roszel of Saratoga; sons, Randy (Casper), and Frank (Colorado); grandsons, Chris and Justin; granddaughters, Tiffany, Codi, and Bryttani; and many great-grandchildren.

Services for John are planned for Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Newcomer Funeral Home at 10 AM. John will be laid to rest at Oregon Trail Veteran's Cemetery in Evansville.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the organization of your choice.