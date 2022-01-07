John J. "Joe" Tremel

CASPER - Joe Tremel passed away at Wyoming Medical Center on January 3, 2022 at the age of 75. Joe was born in East Chicago, Indiana and grew up in South Bend, Indiana where he graduated from South Bend Central High School in 1964.

Joe was an avid hunter and outdoorsman as well as an excellent marksman. In 1966 his team won 2nd place at the World Skeet Shooting Championships held in Rush, New York. Ultimately, Wyoming's rich hunting grounds lured him to move to the state permanently.

After moving to Casper, he began work with Sears and Roebuck Co. in the late 60's and won numerous regional sales competitions and awards.

In 1970 he married the love of his life Mary Ann (Fisher) of Evansville, WY. Together they set out on their lifelong dream of raising a large family in the Catholic faith they loved and lived. His work at Sears took them briefly to Rock Springs before finally moving back to Casper.

Joe built upon his sales experience and worked as realtor in Casper in the late 1970's and early 1980's. In 1984 Joe became the custodian for St. Patrick's parish, a position he steadfastly maintained for over three decades until his retirement in 2020.

In 1989 Joe underwent brain surgery at the Mayo Clinic to alleviate a recurring seizure disorder. Joe met this challenge as he would meet several other serious medical issues that would plague him throughout his life-with phenomenal patience and courage, never letting hardships get the better of his indomitable spirit.

Joe was a consummate handy-man. He was always right in the middle of whatever family construction or renovation project was underway, offering his keen expertise along with his extensive tool collection. Joe also shared his skills volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. Joe had a knack for fixing just about anything oftentimes with the most creative and inventive of solutions.

Though a man of few words, Joe spoke volumes through his selfless acts of service. Joe was a man of great faith, an inveterate parishioner of St. Patrick's Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Joe enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, playing cribbage, reading, Westerns, thrift store bargain hunting, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann Tremel of Casper, WY and seven children: Jennifer of Garretson, SD, John of Medford, OR, Jim (Mary) of Wilmington, DE, Jake (Katy) of Casper, WY, Justin of Garretson, SD, Jeff of Ramstein AFB, Germany, and Jeremy (Fleur) of Casper, WY. Additionally, Joe is survived by six grandchildren: Savina, Callan, Jack, Adelaide, Josephine, and Lorelei Tremel. He is also survived by a sister, Mary (Mike) Ryan of South Bend, IN; a sister-in-law, Judith Tremel and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Ralph and his brothers, Charles and James.

A Rosary and viewing service will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home at 6pm on Friday, January 7, 2022. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 8, 2022 with interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Anthony's Tri-Parish School or St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.