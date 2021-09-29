John Newton Tucker

CASPER - John Newton Tucker, 91, passed away September 23, 2021 at Garden Square Assisted Living Center where he had resided for two years.

John was born on February 14, 1930 in Wheatland, WY to Finis G. and Jean Goeble Tucker. He was the youngest of seven children. He was raised on his Dad's farm in Antelope Gap outside of Wheatland.

His mother passed away when he was four years old and his father passed away when John was fifteen. For the next few years he lived with a sister and her family in Idaho.

In 1948 John enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served mostly in Guam and Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1952. Upon his discharge, John returned to Wyoming. He began working at the Standard Oil Refinery (later Amoco), in Casper.

In 1952 he met his future wife, Winona Mae Wetmore who was in Casper to attend Casper College. They were married in Winona's hometown of Rawlins, WY on July 4, 1953. They were later sealed for eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. The couple became parents to two daughters and one son.

John was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed camping with his family and being outdoors in Wyoming's wilderness

He was employed at the refinery until his retirement in 1988. After his retirement, John and Winona served a two year mission for the LDS church in Little Rock, Arkansas. John served in many callings in his church for many years.

John was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings. He was also preceded by his wife of 57 years, Winona, in 2010, and by his daughter, Rebecca in 2017.

He is survived by his daughter, DeLayne Marie Cory (Kenneth) and by his son, Glenn Warren Tucker; three granddaughters, Kathleen M. Smith (Jake) and their three sons, Dylan, Logan and Wesson Smith, Adrienne R. Johanssen (Natalie), Carrie Grimmie (Noah) and their three children Tyler, Nicholas, and Zoey Grimmie; one grandson, Glenn W. Tucker Jr. (Kristen) and their two children Halen and Lincoln Tucker..

John's family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Garden Square Assisted Living Center for their care of John for the time he resided there.

Funeral services for John will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 7th and Missouri St. on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Viewing will take place before the funeral from 9-10 AM in the Relief Society Room. Services will begin at 10 AM, Military honors will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, where he will be buried.