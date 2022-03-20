Menu
Joseph P. Jaworski
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022

Captain Joseph P. Jaworski

ERIE, PA - Captain Joseph P. Jaworski, born September 10, 1944 in Erie, PA, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022 at his home from a lengthy illness.

Surrounded by his loving family and friends. Preceded in death by a son Brian C. Jaworski. Survived by his wife Glorenna A. "Glory", son William J. "Bill", daughter-in-law Paula B., grandson Tanner O. and granddaughter Audrey M. Jaworski, all of Casper; granddaughter Hilary A. Jaworski, great-grandson Mason W. Groves, and great-granddaughter Charlotte A. Albert, all of NH.

Captain Joe lived and loved maritime life for 35 years beginning in 1969 when he became a Merchant Marine sailing the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean for Columbia Transportation, Oglebay Norton Co, and Military Sealift Command, retiring in 2004. Seeing the world via his career was an impressive experience for Captain Joe as he learned much about the world's life to cherish. Captain Joe and family moved to Casper in 1991. It remained his home to retire but when sailing the seas were his home. He will be listening to the pounding of the waves in peace now as he is in a blessed state starting a new life in "The Light House IN Heaven".

At Captain Joe's request there will be no funeral.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Mar. 20, 2022.
