Joseph Gordon and Karen Marie (Ames) Wright

Joseph Gordon Wright

CASPER - On November 5, 2020, our dear father departed. He was 77 years old. Joseph Gordon Wright was born to A.J. and Vera Wright on August 6, 1943, in Casper, Wyoming.

Joseph G. Wright attended Natrona County High School graduating in 1961. He married Karen Marie Ames on March 13.1964. In 1968, their daughter Josette joined their family, followed by their son Jason in 1971.

Joseph was dedicated to his country working for the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard. He enlisted in December of 1960. His final retirement was in 2003. During his time of service, he received several medals of service. He has a dropzone named after him.

Dad enjoyed working in his shop on vehicles and woodworking. He taught both of his children to work on vehicles and woodwork. He also shared his passion for fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, A.J Wright; his mother, Vera Wright (Miller); and his sister, Sharon (Vern) Samson.

He is survived by his daughter, Josette (Charles) Hackett; his son, Jason (Candace) Wright; grandchildren, Emily Wright, Madison Wright, Selwyn Hackett, and Teigen Hackett.

Karen Marie (Ames) Wright

CASPER - Our beloved mother passed on March 8, 2021, she was 77 years old. Karen Marie Wright joined her husband, who had passed away four months earlier. During her passing, her children surrounded her with love.

Karen Marie (Ames) Wright was born to Erma and William Ames on August 24, 1943, in Casper, Wyoming. She attended Natrona County High School, graduating in 1961. She attended the University of Wyoming pursuing a major in Home Economics. She eloped with Joseph Wright on March 13, 1964. In 1968, their daughter Josette joined their family, followed by their son Jason in 1971.

Mom passionately collected antiques and dolls. Working in her flower bed and crafting were hobbies she enjoyed. On weekends you would find her watching football and other sports. She loved her Wyoming Cowboys.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, William Edward Ames; her mother, Erma Elenora Ames; her sisters, Rosalind (Bob) Bailey, and Eleanor (Russ) Ellis.

She is survived by her sister, Sandra (Jim) Tranthum; her daughter, Josette (Charles) Hackett; her son, Jason (Candace) Wright; grandchildren, Emily Wright, Madison Wright, Selwyn Hackett, and Teigen Hackett.

A combined service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9th at Bustard Funeral Home followed by interment at Oregon Trail Veteran's Cemetery.