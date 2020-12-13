Judith Ann "Judi" Anderson

CASPER- Judith Ann "Judi" Anderson (75) born December 8, 1944, passed away from COVID-19 on December 7, 2020. She died one day before her 76th birthday, receiving more than 120 birthday cards, showing how much she was loved.

She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Thomas Anderson; children, DesaRae (Jeff) Janszen of Tampa Bay, FL, Stuart (Brandi) Atnip and Samantha (Jared) Anderson; as well as her brother, Michael (Beverly) Bussey of Grand Junction, CO; and sister, Patricia (Jim) McClung of Mission Viejo, CA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Christy, Jimmy, Dallen, Sydney, Cody, and Ellise; and several granddogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Opal Bussey, and brother, Mark.

Judi was a bright shining star, known for her warm smile and infectious laugh. She never met a stranger and embraced everyone with love, laughter and hugs.

