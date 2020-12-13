Menu
Judith Ann "Judi" Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Judith Ann "Judi" Anderson

CASPER- Judith Ann "Judi" Anderson (75) born December 8, 1944, passed away from COVID-19 on December 7, 2020. She died one day before her 76th birthday, receiving more than 120 birthday cards, showing how much she was loved.

She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Thomas Anderson; children, DesaRae (Jeff) Janszen of Tampa Bay, FL, Stuart (Brandi) Atnip and Samantha (Jared) Anderson; as well as her brother, Michael (Beverly) Bussey of Grand Junction, CO; and sister, Patricia (Jim) McClung of Mission Viejo, CA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Christy, Jimmy, Dallen, Sydney, Cody, and Ellise; and several granddogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Opal Bussey, and brother, Mark.

Judi was a bright shining star, known for her warm smile and infectious laugh. She never met a stranger and embraced everyone with love, laughter and hugs.

To leave a message for the family please visit www.newcomercasper.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper.
Great person from awesome family You will be missed dearly
Steve Farnes
December 15, 2020
SO sorry for your loss. Judy & I went to NC together..she was always a happy great person..take care
sharon thomas
December 14, 2020
My heart goes out to you and your family at this difficult time. Your wife's loving spirt will not be forgotten.
Heather Richardson
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a special lady
Dan & Sue Sullivan
December 13, 2020
