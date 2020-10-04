Kathleen Mae "Kathy" Elliott

CASPER - Kathleen Mae Elliott passed away on October 1, 2020 following a three plus year battle with Mesothelioma.

Kathy requested no services due to COVID, but the family will host a memorial service at an appropriate time and date in the future.

Kathy, a Wyoming native and lifelong resident, was born a three pound preemie on August 3, 1950 in Glenrock, Wyoming to Melburn and Louise Spencer and spent the beginning of her life in an incubator in her family's living room. Her battle early in life would presage how she would leave this life, as a fierce and tenacious fighter intent on making every day meaningful and worth fighting for.

Consumed with a lifelong concern for children, Kathy believed every child deserved a chance to experience love, happiness, and a shot at success. This was manifested through family choices such as mentoring and engaging the neighborhood teens, fostering children, and especially demonstrated in her work history and professional development.

Kathy worked for 21 years as a classroom aid for the Natrona County School District, including time spent at several elementary schools and NCHS. Her most memorable stint was teaching kindergarten enrichment at Fairdale Elementary school. Kathy established meaningful and purposeful connections with children of all ages, and this coupled with her tireless work ethic and prodigious patience, made her uniquely suited to working with children. Congruent with this passion, her post-education work history included time spent with Wyoming Family Literacy and Parents As Teachers, where she was delighted to help underprivileged families and children with educational opportunities and training. It should be noted that, despite the time and love dedicated to these causes and pursuits, Kathleen was always a devoted, gracious, and available mother to her boys.

Recreationally, Kathleen particularly enjoyed outdoor activities including water and alpine skiing, ATV riding, camping, hiking, fishing, and loved walking her faithful Labrador and 'support system' Suzy and the various "grand-dogs" of the family. A few of Kathleen's favorite things were Pie Day when she would gather all the grandchildren before thanksgiving to prepare all the pies for dinner, family 'Feeding Frenzies', which were camping trips in lieu of more traditional family reunions, and her cherished Hawaii visits with her loving husband of 48 years, Bill.

Enjoying a marriage that has persevered through 48 years of joy and loss, triumph and tragedy, Kathleen and Bill have been inseparable and unfailingly true, and the union is the cornerstone on which the family is built. Please spare time in your thoughts and prayers for Bill during this difficult time.

Exhibiting the same grit and gratitude for the gift of life among loved ones, Kathy persevered through 43 distinct chemotherapy treatments with nary a complaint, and far outlived the original dire diagnosis. Join the Elliott family in celebrating the life and various battles of this stolid and dependable mom, grandma, confidante, mentor, facilitator, and most importantly, gracious giver.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, William; four sons, Casey (Jenniey), Matthew (Charity), and David (Stephanie) of Casper and Joshua (Riann) of Thornton, CO; eight beloved grandchildren; father-in-law, Marshall Elliott; sisters-in-law, Betty (Jon)Wolfe of Casper, Carolyn Elliott of Pinedale, and Lynn (Norman) Schanck of Scottsbluff; brother, Ray (Lisa) Spencer of Ft. Collins, CO., uncle, Gary (Dee) Tribble of KY; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers Kathleen and the family request that donations be made to your favorite children's or family's charities, or one of the following wonderful organizations: Mimi's House (https://www.mimishousewy.org/ ), Seton House (https://www.setonhousecasper.org/) , Jason's Friends (https://www.jasonsfriends.org/), Mercer Family Resource Center (https://mercercasper.com/) , and Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions (https://cwhp.org/).

