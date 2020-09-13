Menu
Search
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Keith Taylor

Keith Taylor

CASPER - Keith Taylor was a Casper native and passed to the good Lord on September 8, 2020, after a long battle with heart trouble. He graduated from NCHS in 1969. Both of his kids and his brother and sister all graduated from NCHS as well. He married his beautiful wife Jalane in June 1971.

Keith enjoyed sharing his birthday with of both of his children.

Keith joins both of his parents with the good Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Jalane of Casper; son, Bryan (Liz) of California; daughter, Becky of Casper; three grandchildren, Sydney, Benjamin and Claire of California; brother, Robert Taylor; nephew, Matthew Taylor both of Colorado; and sister, Patricia Jensen of Casper.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Bustard's Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Central Wyoming Hospice.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.