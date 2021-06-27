Kelley Bacon-Frits

CASPER - Kelley Bacon-Frits passed away peacefully on June 9, 2021 in Casper surrounded by those who loved her. Kelley was born in Grand Junction, Colorado, lived in Colorado and Houston, and moved to Casper in 1981. She graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1992 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wyoming. She married Chase Frits on July 9, 2016 on Casper Mountain.

She received her journeyman electrician license and was most recently employed as an environmental health specialist at Natrona County Health Department.

Kelley loved her family and friends, camping, nature, fishing, gardening, and walks with her dogs. She was incredibly kind, thoughtful of others, generous, hardworking, and had an infectious laugh. She will forever be missed but will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her husband, Chase; her parents, Ken and Pat Bacon; her sister, Tracy Bacon; and brother-in-law, Justin Stoltzfus.