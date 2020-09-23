Kenneth G. LaPlant

MILLS - Per his request no services will be held for Kenneth G. LaPlant who passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Mills. He was born June 1, 1944 in Carbondale, CO.

He spent his adult life working in all phases of the oilfield.

After retiring he spent his time woodworking and has built beautiful gifts for family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Roz; three sons, Kenny (Autumn) LaPlant of Casper, Curt (Dee) Kinney and Roy (Shanna) Kinney, of Rangely, CO; and stepdaughters, Cherie (Roger) Hicken, of Rawlins and Leslie Finley of Mills; sister, Phyllis (Duane) Sams of Crawford, NE and Wayne (Myrna) LaPlant of Buffalo TX; he had 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Ken was extremely proud of all of his children and the wonderful grandkids they blessed him with.