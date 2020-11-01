LaDell Marlene Curtis

DOUGLAS - LaDell Marlene Curtis, 81, of Douglas, Wyoming, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born in Parker, SD, on November 9, 1938 to Albert and Nancy Otten Boulthouse. She was married to Wayne H. Curtis for 65 years.

LaDell was a wonderful wife to Wayne. She so loved being a mother to four daughters, a grandmother to ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. In her early years, she was an awesome homemaker, caring, praising, loving and teaching her family. She continued the same nurturing and loving guidance to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After her daughters were raised, she ventured out and received her GED.

She enjoyed her job at Glendale Community College in Glendale, AZ, as a Cashier Technician in the Financial Aid Office and retired in 2000.

She was a member of the Douglas Congregational United Church of Christ and a past member of Eastern Star in Sheridan, Wyoming.

LaDell is survived by her husband, Wayne; daughters, Sabrina Smith (Fred), Kay Moore (Andy), and Nancy Crane (Steve) all of Douglas. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Viola Boulthouse; and many special to her heart nieces and nephews; along with her many dear friends. Her parents; sister, Leone Tuenge; brother, Clarence Boulthouse; daughter, Carla; and great-grandson, Gabe preceded her in death.

No services are planned at this time.

To send condolences or leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.