Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry D. Lewis
FUNERAL HOME
Parker and Elizabeth Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLC
10325 Parkglenn Way
Parker, CO

Larry D. Lewis

CASPER - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend Larry D. Lewis passed away in peace on December 6, 2020 in Centennial, CO. He was 76 years of age.

Larry was born on April 15, 1944 to Dan and Edra Lewis in Salt Lake City, UT. After graduating high school at Natrona County High School in 1962 in Casper, WY, he received his Associates Degree from Casper College.

He went on to work alongside his father, and he eventually grew the family business into a mining and coal supply company. He was the owner and chief operator of Trans Equipment & Supply, INC until he retired.

Larry was a valued and highly respected member of his community in Wyoming. He was an active member of several boards; Seton House, Saint Anthony's Catholic School, and 1st National Bank. He was a philanthropist at heart. Larry donated his time and money generously to those in need. He was very involved within his church community at Our Lady of Fatima; he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Larry was an avid golfer and a passionate fly fisherman. He enjoyed skiing, basketball, and attending UW football games. His favorite pastime was golfing with his closest friends at the Caper Country Club.

He served our country in the Army and the National Guard.

In 1968, Larry married Margaret Patterson at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Casper. He is survived by his wife and their three children, Natalie, Tiffany and Mark (wife Jaime); his grandchildren, Jack, Ashton, Betty and Otis; his brothers, Ron and Greg; and his team of golf buddies, Max W, Marty O, Bob K, Bill K, Tom L, Bill S, and Doug V.

Larry was preceded in death by both his parents.

If you would like to do something for Larry, his family has requested you make a charitable donation to a worthy cause, or help an individual in need.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Parker and Elizabeth Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parker and Elizabeth Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Our deepest sympathy for the family, RIP Larry
LARRY STEENSLAND
January 11, 2021
We extend our deepest sympathy to Mugs and family. Larry was a compassionate and generous soul, always willing to give of his time, talent, and treasure to those who needed it most.
Ken and Pam Kozola
December 27, 2020
i worked for larry and his dad in the early 1970s . great people,and a steep learning curve.
pat mcmurry
December 24, 2020
Mugs, so sorry for your loss. This time makes it especially hard. May you know how many are thinking of you and the family. Gods comfort and love to all.
Janet Boulanger
December 22, 2020
Our family sends our deepest sympathies to Muggs, Natalie, Tif and Mark! Sending love and light to you all!
Jill Kamber-Knox
December 21, 2020
My blessing to you Mugs and family,
Judi (Bringham )Mair
December 21, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend
Vince Gargiulo
Friend
December 20, 2020
Thoughts & prayers are with you @ this sad time
Dan & Sue Sullivan
December 20, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Larry's passing. I worked for Larry twice great Boss
Mike Satterfield
December 17, 2020
Skied many a trail with the kindest man I ever met. I´m sure he still has the ski pants w the orange stripe I sold him for 20 bucks. I´m still looking for pics of him. Jeannette and I offer our sorrow in his passing.
Mike studer
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results