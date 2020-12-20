Larry D. Lewis

CASPER - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend Larry D. Lewis passed away in peace on December 6, 2020 in Centennial, CO. He was 76 years of age.

Larry was born on April 15, 1944 to Dan and Edra Lewis in Salt Lake City, UT. After graduating high school at Natrona County High School in 1962 in Casper, WY, he received his Associates Degree from Casper College.

He went on to work alongside his father, and he eventually grew the family business into a mining and coal supply company. He was the owner and chief operator of Trans Equipment & Supply, INC until he retired.

Larry was a valued and highly respected member of his community in Wyoming. He was an active member of several boards; Seton House, Saint Anthony's Catholic School, and 1st National Bank. He was a philanthropist at heart. Larry donated his time and money generously to those in need. He was very involved within his church community at Our Lady of Fatima; he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Larry was an avid golfer and a passionate fly fisherman. He enjoyed skiing, basketball, and attending UW football games. His favorite pastime was golfing with his closest friends at the Caper Country Club.

He served our country in the Army and the National Guard.

In 1968, Larry married Margaret Patterson at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Casper. He is survived by his wife and their three children, Natalie, Tiffany and Mark (wife Jaime); his grandchildren, Jack, Ashton, Betty and Otis; his brothers, Ron and Greg; and his team of golf buddies, Max W, Marty O, Bob K, Bill K, Tom L, Bill S, and Doug V.

Larry was preceded in death by both his parents.

If you would like to do something for Larry, his family has requested you make a charitable donation to a worthy cause, or help an individual in need.