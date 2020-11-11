Lillian G. Smith

CASPER - Lillian G. Smith passed away on November 8, 2020 at age 92, succumbing to an infection of the China virus (COVID).

Lillian was born and raised in rural Oklahoma. After completing her education at OU, Lil promptly embarked upon a life of wife, mother, businesswoman, adventurer, and community volunteer. Married for over 60 years, Lil and husband Gerald raised three sons. She anchored the household throughout her spouse's career and life.

Lillian embraced the role of a woman inside a household of men. In addition to the usual sporting and outdoor adventures, Lil patiently participated in more unusual episodes like small aircraft instrument-only flights at minimums, and severe weather sailing far offshore in the mid-Atlantic. Lillian wasn't timid about blazing a trail of her own. For many years, she owned and operated an independent paper goods business in Austin, Texas. She took up hunting in her mid-50's, heading out on her own to hunt Africa. These at a time that when "women don't do that sort of thing". In the first phase of retirement, Lil invested herself as a volunteer for the Chimney Rock National Monument. Her travels ended with a final move to Casper, Wyoming, where she spent the last few years of her life.

Portions of this testament may come as a surprise to Lil's current acquaintances, as she didn't promote her own history. Far more important than "what Lil did" is "who Lil was". Lillian conveyed respect, thereby garnering it in return. She'll be remembered as a amicable, unassuming individual who put people at ease. Her ability to immediately establish a rapport with others - from shoeless African tribesman to coastal society matron - is a talent we can only strive to emulate, and a gift we will continue to envy.

The family wishes to thank all those who helped Lillian throughout her time in Casper, specifically including the staff members of Primrose Retirement Community, Home Instead, Shepherd of the Valley, Elkhorn Rehabilitation Hospital, and Wyoming Medical Center.