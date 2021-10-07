Menu
Lillian E. Jones

CASPER - Lillian was born in Rice Lake, Wisconsin on December 13, 1925. She passed away September 30, 2021. She graduated from high school and was confirmed at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. She married Ellis C. Jones on October 10, 1952.

She belonged to the American Legion, VFW, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She also worked at the American Legion as a cook and bartender, besides being vice-president of their auxiliary. She enjoyed puzzles, football (the Green Bay Packers), golf, and baseball. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing with her family and friends throughout Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ellis C. Jones; son, William T. Jones; daughter, Sharon L. Jones; two brothers, Martin and Lloyd Kamrath; three sisters, Francis, Judy, and Eleanor; and one grandson, Kristian Jones.

Her survivors include one sister, Rojean Livingston; three sons, Bruce (Roberta) Jones, Michael Miller (Peggy) and Jon Welty (Bonnie); one daughter, Brenda Miller; and two grandchildren, Ryan and Ivy Jones.

Funeral services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church today, Thursday, October 7th, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Oregon Trail Cemetery with her husband, Ellis.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church (Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery)
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
