Lonnie M. Mantle
FUNERAL HOME
Davis Funeral Home
2203 W. Main
Riverton, WY

PAVILLION - Lonnie M. Mantle, 86, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. A viewing will be from 12 to 1 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene in Kinnear. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the church with Pastor Doug Hanner officiating. A dinner will follow the service at 3 p.m. at the Pavillion Rec Center, 424 S. Main St, in Pavillion. A procession will start at 11 a.m. prior to the burial at the ranch with a horse-drawn wagon Saturday January 1, 2022, at the Mantle Family Cemetery, 366 N. Pavilion Rd. The funeral will be live streamed at http://www.facebook.

com/sunnysidekinnear.

Davis Funeral Home


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We thought the world of Lonnie. We enjoyed being a friend and doing business with him for many years.
Ray & Linda McCoy
January 6, 2022
