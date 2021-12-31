PAVILLION - Lonnie M. Mantle, 86, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. A viewing will be from 12 to 1 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene in Kinnear. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the church with Pastor Doug Hanner officiating. A dinner will follow the service at 3 p.m. at the Pavillion Rec Center, 424 S. Main St, in Pavillion. A procession will start at 11 a.m. prior to the burial at the ranch with a horse-drawn wagon Saturday January 1, 2022, at the Mantle Family Cemetery, 366 N. Pavilion Rd. The funeral will be live streamed at http://www.facebook.

com/sunnysidekinnear.

