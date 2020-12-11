Menu
Loretta A. Frimml
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Loretta A. (Mellum) Frimml

CASPER - Loretta A. (Mellum) Frimml, 75, passed away November 17, 2020 at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, WY. Loretta was born April 30, 1945 in Mount Vernon, WA, the daughter of Reidar and Alma (Olausen) Mellum. She was raised in Stanwood, WA. Loretta graduated from high school in 1964.

Loretta married James E. Frimml on May 28, 1965. They began a family and started their own propane business in Marysville, WA. The family moved to Worland, WY in 1969.

Loretta became the secretary for Robert's Plumbing and Heating. She spent many years in the plumbing business. She later moved to Montana where she ran a restaurant and bar.

Loretta moved back to Wyoming to be close to her children and grandchildren.

Loretta is survived by her five children, Jamie, Chad, and Jerry of Casper, Brent of Worland, and Jodie of Kemmerer; several grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Loretta was always doing for others and never put herself first. She was a friend to many and adored by several people. She did her best to help others be their best.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Coats for Kids or Shriners Hospital.

A celebration of life is being planned for May 1, 2021 in Casper, WY.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
My Deepest Sympathy to Jerry and his family. May she rest in Peace
Laura Almendares
December 14, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you, Brent and family.
Kristi (Minter) Crowe
December 13, 2020
So sorry to read this. Your Mom was a wonderful, caring person. Prayers and love to you all. May the love you shared be what you remember most.
Shelley and Jerry Deromedi
December 11, 2020
Loretta's family, I was so shocked and sorry to learn of Loretta's passing. We worked together at Robert's and recently had reconnected in Casper. We set up many lunch dates, but something always interrupted our plans. She was a true delight, she always spoke very highly of all her children, I know you will miss her very much. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you!
Karen Russell
December 11, 2020
Jerry; we are so sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers
Deb Meryhew and Pat Montez
December 11, 2020
