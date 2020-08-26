Louis "Louie" Sedmak

CASPER - Louis "Louie" Sedmak, 62 of Casper, Wyoming unexpectedly went to be with his Lord on August 17, 2020. He was born to Louis and Emilie (Kubichek) Sedmak in Conneaut, Ohio. In 1984 he married the love of his life, Kathy, and together they raised their son, Ben, and daughter, Katy. Memorable family times included time at the cabin, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, and traveling.

Louie was self-employed as a general contractor for 39 years in Wyoming, as well as Colorado and Utah. He was an expert equipment operator and project manager. His motto, 'Quality is remembered, long after price is forgotten', was a testament to his life. He didn't cut corners and was always honest and more than fair in both business and personal matters.

Louie is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Benjamin (Stephany) Sedmak of Casper; daughter, Katy Sedmak of Denver, Colorado; and he was beloved Papa to grandchildren, Emery and Reese. Also surviving are sister, Judy (Jack) Strahosky; brothers, David (Denice) Sedmak, and William (Aileen) Sedmak.

Louie was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents; as well as his parents.

Please bring your favorite memory of Louie to a memorial service honoring his life on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Highland Park Community Church, 5725 Highland Drive, Casper. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Haven on the Rock at http://www.havenontherock.org/donate or Pop-in-the-Shop at http://www.popintheshop.com/support/.