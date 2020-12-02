Louise DeVault

CASPER - Louise DeVault passed away November 24, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born March 22, 1940 to Miller and Margaret Brown in Albany, MO. She was the third of four children. Louise grew up on her family farm, until moving to Cheyenne in Junior High. Then later the family moved to Casper.

While a sophomore, she met the love of her life, James "Skip" DeVault. She graduated in June of 1958 and she and Skip married August 16, 1958.

She worked various jobs until her first born came in December of 1959. She then devoted her life to being a wife and mother. She had four children, Brian, Scott, Tyran and Beth.

In 1984 she returned to school to pursue a degree in elementary education. She worked many years as a teacher at Paradise Valley Christian School and the eventually retired from North Casper Elementary.

Louise was a strong woman of faith who shared that with all around her. She was active in her church serving as Sunday School Teacher, creating and running the church library. She was very active with her weekly bible study and loved the group and ladies dearly. Her faith went beyond the walls of the church as Louise was continually opening her home to those in need.

Louise was preceded in death by her infant son, Scott; husband, Skip; brother, John; and sister, Barbara.

Louise is survived by her children, Brian (Normie) DeVault of Casper, Tyran (Stephanie) DeVault of Oregon, and Beth (Jim) Holscher of Casper; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Paradise Valley Christian Church. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. To view a streamed service online please visit the Paradise Valley Christian Church You Tube page or follow the link at www.pvcc.com.

