Lucille Delores Mascarenas

CASPER - Lucille Delores Mascarenas fought a rough, courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Lucille was born in 1935 to Andrew Trujillo and Placida Berg Trujillo in Montrose, Colorado. She was one of ten children. The family later moved to Rocky Ford, Colorado. Lucille graduated from Rocky Ford High School in 1954. Soon after graduating, she moved to Casper, Wyoming where she met the love of her life, Henry A. Mascarenas, while he was on leave from the USMC. They later married in 1956 at Winter Memorial Presbyterian Church. Henry and Lucille were blessed with four beautiful children, Karen, Gary, Ron, and Valarie. Her beloved husband later passed away on December 25, 1998.

Lucille volunteered for many different causes including her children's schools, The Strep Throat Program, Hospice, Friends of the Library, Casper Senior Center, and served as a Pink Lady at Wyoming Medical Center. In addition to her volunteer work, she worked as a treasurer at the Casper Federal Credit Union (WyHy).

Lucille's greatest joy in life were her children, grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She loved to dance. She was an active member of the Senior Tap Dancers and enjoyed going to clogging classes. Lucille was always the life of the party, wearing silly hats, and fancy clothes. She loved Mexican music, crunchy Cheetos, and warm beer in a coffee mug. Her hobbies included stained glass, puzzling, painting, sewing, and gardening. She enjoyed life to the fullest.

Lucille is survived by her children, Karen (Phil) Santistevan, Gary Mascarenas, Ron Mascarenas, and Valarie (Doug) Finch; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Lopez, Carol Borja, and Ramona Bridges; brothers, Ernest (Judy) Trujillo, Jack (Becky) Trujillo, and Gilbert (Teresa) Trujillo; and beloved dogs, Gracie and Chewy.

She was preceded in death by both parents, three siblings, and husband, Henry A Mascarenas.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Christ United Methodist Church. A reception will follow at the church. A private inurnment will be held at Oregon Trail State Veteran's Cemetery.

