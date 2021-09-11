Menu
Lynn Ross Ferguson
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Lynn Ross Ferguson

Lynn was born in Powell, Wyoming September 19, 1948. September 4, 2021 his tired heart stopped. We lost a cherished friend, loving husband, father, father-in-law, brother, uncle, and cousin.

He was known by many for years of service to Halliburton, for the beautiful pictures he took, and his knowledge of past events. His memory will live on and his legacy never forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Christopher Ferguson (Kim); daughter, Becca Vance; grandchildren, Corina and Katrina Gard and Xavier Vance; brothers, Robert (LaRae) Ferguson and Edward Ferguson; and a handful of cousins.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember Lynn for his knowledge of history and beautiful pictures that he took. Blessings
Chuck Cauthorn
Work
September 13, 2021
