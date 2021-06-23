Margaret Aileen "Peggy" Deveraux

CASPER - Margaret Aileen "Peggy" Deveraux, 88, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Sunday, June 13, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Peggy is survived by the love of her life her husband of 68 years, Jim Deveraux; five children and their spouses: sons, David and Wendy Deveraux, Steve and Karen Deveraux, Mike and Tsenre Deveraux, and twin daughters, Tina (Deveraux) and Clay Dillon, and Lisa (Deveraux) and Mark Goodwin. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and her special companion her dog, Blue.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and one great-granddaughter.

Peggy lived a long and busy life; she especially enjoyed travelling the US and spending winters in Arizona in their RV.

Peggy was a very strong woman with a sharp wit and an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

No services are planned at this time. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting, donations be made to the Cancer Care Center where she received such loving care for over five years, in memory of Peggy.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.newcomercasper.com.