CASPER - Margaret Anthony "Marge" Morris, 94, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Casper. No funeral services are planned, per her request. A private burial ceremony will be held at the Douglas Park Cemetery.
Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel
Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gorman Funeral Home & Monument
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gorman Funeral Home & Monument.
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. We enjoyed square dancing with them.
Don and Nancy Beegles
Friend
June 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of cousin Marge's passing. I have so many good memories of our last meeting in Douglas on our way to Texas in 2016. And in emails and on the phone at times. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during these sad times. God Bless You All. Gloria & Jerry Phillips.